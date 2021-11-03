WSU: 2022 Baseball Schedule Announced

WICHITA, Kan. – Featuring 28 home games at Eck Stadium and 28 road contests, Wichita State baseball unveiled their 56-game 2022 schedule on Wednesday.

FULL SCHEDULE

Highlights of the schedule include a non-conference matchup with Texas State at Globe Life Field in Arlington, three games at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, and midweek battles with Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

For the first time in program history, the Shockers will play three games each against the Sooners and Cowboys. One of the games will be held at Riverfront Stadium after the Shockers opened the ballpark with a win over Houston this April.

Seven non-conference opponents finished with a top-100 RPI in 2021.

24 of the 56 total games will be American Athletic Conference matchups, broken up into eight three-game series. Conference play returns to a traditional Friday-Saturday-Sunday format after adopting four-game series in 2021.

“I’m really pleased with how this schedule came together,” Head Coach Eric Wedge said. “The road trip to start the season will test us right away, and I’m excited to have some historically strong programs coming to Eck for the first homestand. The American will be a very deep conference once again and we look forward to that challenge.”

The Shockers launch the campaign with 12 games away from home, beginning with a three-game series at 2021 NCAA regional host Louisiana Tech (February 18-20). From there WSU travels to Norman, Okla. for a midweek game at Oklahoma, then down to Globe Life Field for a single game with Texas State.

WSU remains in the Lone Star State for the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus Christi (February 25-27) with games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Pepperdine, and Iowa. A midweek matchup at Oral Roberts opens the month of March, and then the Shockers conclude the road swing with the Frisco College Baseball Classic against Iowa, Washington State and Texas A&M.

The meetings with Corpus Christi and Texas A&M will be the first in program history.

The home opener at Eck Stadium is scheduled for March 8 against Oral Roberts, with three-game series against South Dakota State and New Mexico to follow. All told, WSU hosts 13 consecutive games, including showdowns with Oklahoma and Kansas on March 22-23 and a three-game series against rival Creighton March 25-27. Longtime Missouri Valley Conference foe Missouri State comes to Eck Stadium on March 29.

After one final non-conference tune-up at Kansas on March 30, the Shockers kick off American conference play with a road swing in Houston for the second consecutive season. WSU’s AAC road slate includes trips to East Carolina (April 8-10), Memphis (April 29-May 1), and South Florida (May 19-21).

The Shockers welcome in Cincinnati for the American home opener (April 14-16), and also host league foes UCF (April 22-24), Houston (May 6-8) and Tulane (May 13-15).

The American Athletic Conference tournament is scheduled for May 24-29 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. NCAA Regional play begins June 3, with Super Regionals opening on June 10. The College World Series at Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park will be held June 17-27.

The Shockers are coming off a 31-23 season and a third-place finish in the American in 2021, the program’s best conference finish since WSU joined the AAC in 2018.

