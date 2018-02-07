Wrong Way Driver Cited

No one was injured in a wrong way crash last night on North 9th Street.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 78-year-old man from Knoxville, Tennessee exited I-70 Tuesday evening around 7pm and drove his Chevy Tahoe pulling an enclosed trailer southbound in the northbound lanes in the 1800 block of N. 9th.

Police say Walter Eary swerved several times to miss the oncoming traffic and hit the west curb line of the street, popping a tire off his 12-foot trailer.

He then hit a tree in the median, swerved again into the southbound side and came to rest on the curb and street.

Medics checked him over and released him. The SUV and trailer were towed from the scene.

Eary was cited for driving on laned roadways.