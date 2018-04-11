Salina, KS

Wrong Way Driver Causes Crash

Todd PittengerApril 11, 2018

Police say it’s fortunate no one was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday morning that was caused by a car driving the wrong on one of the main roads through Salina. The crash happened at 7:52 am in the 2700 block of South 9th Street.

Police Sgt. Brent Rupert told KSAL News at the scene that the crash was caused by a passenger car which was headed north in the southbound lanes of 9th Street.

Just south of Belmont Boulevard the driver of a Jeep saw the oncoming car and stopped in the road. The jeep was then rear-ended by a car that came up behind it.

The car headed the wrong way pulled up into the median. It was not damaged.

Rupert said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

The driver of the of car going the wrong way could receive several citations.

Rupert added that things could have turned out much worse. “It’s fortunate no one was seriously hurt,” he said.

 

Police Sgt. Brent Rupert talks to the driver who was going the wrong way.

