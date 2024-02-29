Wrestlers Selected for KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals

Kansas- The Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association (KWCA) has announced the high school senior wrestlers who have accepted their invitation to take the mat in the inaugural KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals. The wrestlers who were selected, and accepted their invitation, will compete during the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals on Sunday, March 17th, 2024 at Fugate Gymnasium on the campus of Newman University in Wichita, Kansas. Gates open at 2:30 pm and the opening ceremonies will begin at 3:15 pm. Tickets and advertising opportunities are available at www.KansasShrineDuals.com

The KWCA and the Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc came together to create the Kansas Shrine Duals as a senior all-star wrestling event for a cause. The Kansas Shrine Duals will look to create the same level of impact and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals that the 50-year traditions of the Kansas Shrine Bowl have established. All net proceeds from the Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc events benefit Shriners Children’s.

“We’re excited to bring the wrestling community of Kansas together to showcase some of the top talent in the state while making a genuine impact on the lives of children,” said Brice Kesler, Executive Director of the Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc. Visit www.KansasShrineDuals.com for tickets and opportunities to show your support for your favorite all-stars and help be a part of the cause.

All Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc. events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Children’s. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.