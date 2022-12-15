World’s Largest Belt Buckle to be Unveiled

The World’s Largest Belt Buckle, a new roadside attraction in Abilene, is ready to be unveiled.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, they plan to unveil the World’s Largest Belt Buckle on Wednesday, December 21st, at noon at the Grandstand on Pine Street, across from Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park ,in Abilene

Local artist Jason Lahr of Fluters Creek Metal Works is constructing the buckle. Lahr is also known for his work on the Abilene Cowboy at Abilene High School, Lumber House and Dickinson County Heritage Center’s signage, Little Ike Park and Iron Horse Trail entrances and other projects.

The current World’s Largest Belt Buckle is displayed in Texas and stands 10’ 6” x 14’ 6.4”.

While the final design is being kept secret until the unveiling, the buckle features Abilene icons, including Wild Bill Hickok, C.W. Parker Carousel Horse, Vintage Telephone (representing C.L. Brown’s Untied Telephone), Dwight D. Eisenhower, Historic Seelye Mansion, Greyhound (representing Abilene as the Greyhound dog Capital of the World), Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Steam Engine, and 1867 Chisholm Trail Longhorn.

A Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grant is helping to fund the project.

To learn more or donate, please visit www.WorldsLargestBeltBuckle.com.