Worldly Wildcats: Scholarships Helping Students Study Abroad

A student from Salina is among Kansas State University students will take advantage of learning opportunities in Europe, Africa, Asia, Central America and other international locales with the help of scholarships offered through K-State Education Abroad in the Office of International Programs.

The scholarships range from $250 to $5,000 and will be used for education abroad experiences in summer and fall 2022.

The following Kansas State University students have been awarded education abroad scholarships:

Alyvia Johnson, sophomore in humanities and pre-law, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico, and Jackson Welsh, senior in educational studies, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom, both from Abilene; Karrin Larson, senior in chemistry, Clay Center, $500 Rodolfo J. Montes de Oca/Costa Rica-Small Town International Scholarship for Costa Rica; Bailey Price, junior in agricultural economics and pre-law, Coffeyville, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Celina Trojnar, junior in English, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Japan, and Nathan York, senior in computer science, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Germany, both from Derby; Riley Byrd, sophomore in industrial engineering, Eastborough, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Thomas Leihsing, senior in fisheries, wildlife and conservation and environmental biology, Emporia, $400 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for South Africa; Logan Grauberger, sophomore in history and political science, Eudora, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Germany; Cassandra Rodriguez, junior in communication sciences and disorders, Garden City, $500 Corliss Lamont Humanist Community Service Scholarship for the Dominican Republic.

From Greater Kansas City: Elizabeth Guevara, junior in Spanish, Gardner, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico; Brian Garcia Sandoval, junior in social work and psychology, $400 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Guatemala, and Michael Holst, senior in secondary education-mathematics and Spanish, $500 International Study Abroad Affiliate Scholarship for Costa Rica, both from Kansas City; Ariana Brancato, senior in mass communications and Spanish, Leawood, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain; Kennady Bustamante, senior in Spanish and human development and family science, Lenexa, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico; Lauren Erickson, junior in nutritional sciences and pre-medicine, Merriam, $250 Heather Stewart Memorial Scholarship for Italy; Theresa Burg, senior in kinesiology and pre-nursing, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain, Jenna Cornine, sophomore in kinesiology and pre-physical therapy, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom, Rachel Delehanty, junior in elementary education, $250 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Italy, Lily Galimba, sophomore in mechanical engineering, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy, Cassidy Heidrick, senior in elementary education, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain, Emily Pine, junior in mechanical engineering, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Germany, Hannah Plank, freshman in mechanical engineering, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic, Taya Semon, sophomore in modern languages, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico, Sydney Stephens, senior in kinesiology and Spanish, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain, and Annamarie Struck, junior in agricultural communications and journalism and Spanish, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico, all from Olathe; Isaiah Euler, senior in geology, $250 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for France, Emma Jorgensen, sophomore in elementary education, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Norway, Wini Kapple, sophomore in secondary education, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom, Regan Kerr, senior in animal sciences and industry and Spanish, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain, John Mcgovern, senior in mechanical engineering and computer science, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy, Grace Odgers, sophomore in English, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy, Alana Parsons, senior in dietetics, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Ireland, Kevin Plant, junior in open option, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom, Jacob Seager, senior in agricultural economics, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain, Katie Stonestreet, senior in marketing, $500 International Study Abroad Affiliate Scholarship for France, Abigail Whitney, sophomore in English, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico, and Eva Zaldivar, senior in life sciences and pre-physician assistant, $250 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Spain, all from Overland Park; Alex Curchin, sophomore in electrical engineering, Prairie Village, $250 International Study Abroad Affiliate Scholarship for the Netherlands; Christopher Findlay, junior in electrical engineering, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy, Albert Hotzel, junior in finance and economics, $2,000 Megan E. Taylor Czech Republic Student Award for the Czech Republic, Amy Kowalczewski, junior in civil engineering, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy, and Trace Robertson, senior in mechanical engineering, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Japan, all from Shawnee; Sarah Gulledge, junior in secondary education, Stanley, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; and Annakate Dilks, sophomore in chemical engineering, Westwood, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy.

Marrissa Raynesford, sophomore in chemistry and Spanish, Hays, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico; Kimberley Lasluisa, junior in psychology and pre-medicine, Junction City, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for South Korea; Kelly Krehbiel, senior in psychology, Kingman, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain; Edwin Murillo Amaya, sophomore in civil engineering, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic, and Erick Rodriguez, junior in electrical engineering, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Japan, both from Liberal; Kaitlyn Urban, nondegree student in agribusiness and Spanish, Louisburg, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain.

From Manhattan: Elizabeth Chapman, junior in political science, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom and $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Cameron Comstock, senior in political science, Spanish and pre-law, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain; Joseph Crespino, junior in history$5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Japan; Grace Franke, senior in mass communications, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom; Alexandria Grant, junior in Spanish and psychology, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico; Susanna Jones, junior in anthropology and Spanish, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico; Ainslie Markle, senior in mechanical engineering and French, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom; Faith Kramer, junior in biology and pre-medicine, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the United Kingdom; Haley Reiners, senior in English and Spanish, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico; Roman Sanchez, senior in mechanical engineering, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic; Amanda Smith, senior in human development and family science, $400 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Gambia; Jenna Thompson, junior in biology, biomedical engineering and pre-medicine, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Camille Wells, senior in human development and family science and pre-occupational therapy, $250 International Study Abroad Affiliate Scholarship for Costa Rica; and Michael Zipse, senior in mechanical engineering, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for the Czech Republic.

Courtney Reiners, sophomore in psychology, Maple Hill, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Ross Latta, freshman in business administration, Marysville, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Ethan Senne, senior in geology and German, McFarland, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Germany; Jakob Senn, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Newton, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Germany; Isaac Wingert, senior in agricultural economics, Ottawa, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain; Kaleo Vincent, junior in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Park City, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; William Fontanez, junior in Spanish and music education, Russell, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico; Adelaide Easter, sophomore in bakery science and management and food science and industry, Salina, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Kylie Rahmeier, senior in agricultural education, Sylvan Grove, $250 Veronica Bonebrake International Scholarship for Ireland; Hunter Huck, senior in management, Tonganoxie, $400 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Germany and the Netherlands; Toby Bitner, junior in German, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Germany, and Brooke Crawford, junior in psychology, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Germany, both from Topeka; William Graham, senior in biology, Spanish and pre-medicine, Towanda, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain; Hattie Polson, sophomore in agricultural economics, Vermillion, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; T.J. Hafliger, sophomore in fisheries, wildlife and conservation and environmental biology, Wakeeney, $400 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for South Africa; Abbi Clark, junior in civil engineering, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy, and Caitlin Donahue, junior in chemical engineering, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy, both from Wamego; Avery Malloy, senior in accounting, $400 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Ireland, Joseph Vigilius, junior in finance, $2,000 Megan E. Taylor Czech Republic Student Award for the Czech Republic, and Audrey Werner, junior in industrial engineering, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy, all from Wichita.

From out of state:

Braeden Jones, freshman in chemical engineering, Colorado Springs, Colorado, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award and $250 Catherine Joyce Memorial Scholarship for Italy; Liam Bramley, junior in computer engineering, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Japan; Celeste Hughes, senior in educational studies, Pensacola, Florida, $250 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Olivia Hughes, junior in communication sciences and disorders, Algonquin, Illinois, $400 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Guatemala; Samantha Mies, junior in agricultural economics, Loami, Illinois, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Sidda Pultz, freshman in psychology, Lincoln, Nebraska, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; Sarah Troub, senior in fine arts and English, Omaha, Nebraska, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain; Paige Markvicka, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, Sparta, New Jersey, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Ireland; Jaymes Whitfield, sophomore in journalism and mass communications, Lawton, Oklahoma, $400 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Kenya; Jacob Gordon, freshman in mechanical engineering, Owasso, Oklahoma, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Australia; Olivia Wiley, junior in animal sciences and industry, Wagoner, Oklahoma, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Ireland; Madison Ramsey, senior in accounting, Amarillo, Texas, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Mexico; Nick Carpenter, junior in mechanical engineering, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy, and Connor Vining, master’s student in architecture, $450 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Spain, both from Houston, Texas; Zach Shepard, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Sanger, Texas, $400 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Italy; and Karlynn Vossen, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, River Falls, Wisconsin, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Ireland.