World Champion Drum and Bugle Corps to Perform

A world-renowned drum and bugle corps from California is coming to perform in Central Kansas.

The Hutchinson Community College Fine Arts Department, in conjunction with the Sky Ryders Performing Arts Foundation, welcomes the Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps from Concord, California, for a special performance.

The most decorated corps in the history of Drum Corps International (DCI), the Blue Devils have finished in the top five for over 40 years and their 20 DCI World Championship titles, most recently in 2022, are more than any other performing group.

According to the college, the Blue Devils will be stopping in Hutchinson on Monday, July 17th, en route to Oklahoma from a performance in Denver, CO.

Their stop will feature a clinic for high school and college bands that will culminate with a performance of a rehearsal of their 2023 field production. The public is invited to attend this free performance, which is scheduled from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm at Gowans Stadium.