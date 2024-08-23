Worksite Tools Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a burglary from a construction site after thieves broke into an enclosed trailer.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that sometime during the overnight hours into Thursday morning, someone cut the lock on a chain link fence at the new building site west of Menards.

Police say the suspects then cut the locks on a 16-foot enclosed trailer owned by T & R Construction of Salina and stole numerous tools including 2 Stihl brand concrete cutting saws, 3 Milwaukee brand sawzall saws, an impact drill, multiple tool attachments and batteries.

Loss and damage is listed at $4,500.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and believe the driver of a GMC extended cab truck is involved in the crime.