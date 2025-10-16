Workplace Threat Prompts Arrest

A employee was arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot the facility up” were he works.

Salina Police responded the FedEx facility at 3450 Centennial Road at around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon to the report of an employee making threats.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler says a disagreement between two employees that began on Monday escalated. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Trenton Fears, took exception to something that was said to him by another employee.

Fears is alleged to have told a third employee to “not show up at work the next day”. He is also alleged to have threatened to “shoot the facility up”.

When police arrived at the facility Fears was not initially there, but he later arrived and was arrested. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on a potential charge of making criminal threats.