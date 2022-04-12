Working the Master Plan

After a comprehensive study of parks and recreation facilities in the City of Salina, staff and work crews are beginning to dig into some of the 187 projects listed to start on, restore or remove.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with look inside some of those projects which range from completing the drainage system at Bill Burke Park ball fields to painting picnic tables.

The study was completed in 2019 and is now rolling out in earnest following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schrage added the study helped identify around 6 million dollars in deferred maintenance to the parks which city staff is culling to prioritize in the coming months.