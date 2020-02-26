Salina, KS

Work Van Stolen; Numerous Items From Inside Taken

Jeremy BohnFebruary 26, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a van was stolen from the community of Assaria, as well as numerous items inside the van.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to the 1200 block of E. Mentor Rd. at 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday to the report of a Mutual Telephone Company van on the side of the road with its door open.

Following deputies finding the unoccupied van, law enforcement received a call at 6:49 a.m. that the van was stolen from 104 S. Highland in Assaria.

The 2013 Chevy Express, with a commercial tag and wrap, is equipped with GPS and deputies were able to trace back that the van was started at 3:59 a.m. that morning. It was only operated for about 15 minutes.

There was no damage to the van, however, numerous miscellaneous tools were stolen out of the back of the van, as well as a Dell laptop computer.

Total loss is $1,990.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has released an image of a vehicle of interest that was driving through Assaria around the time that the van was stolen.

Mutual Telephone Company is a business based out of Little River, Kan.

