Work Truck Thief Sought

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips involving a burglary and theft from a work truck. The case is this weeks’ Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on Thursday, August 12th, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1900 Blk of W Grand Ave in Saline County for a report of a vehicle burglary. Sometime between August 7th, 2021 and August 12th, 2021, unknown suspect(s) entered a work truck that had been parked on the property. The following tools and equipment were taken from the truck:

2 Milwaukee M18 Power Drills

2 Milwaukee M12 Impact Drills

1 Milwaukee M12 Hammer Drill

2 Milwaukee M18 Sawzalls

1 Milwaukee M12 Sawzall

1 Milwaukee M18 Portable Fan

1 Milwaukee M12 Toilet Auger

1 Milwaukee M18 Portable Radio

1 Milwaukee M18 Auger

1 set of Milwaukee M12 Shears

10 Milwaukee M18 Portable Batteries

9 Milwaukee M12 Portable Batteries

1 Pro Press Fitting

1 ACR Copper Fitting

1 Fluke Bolt Meter

Several Miscellaneous Hand Tools

1 Milwaukee M18 Grinder

1 Predator 3500 Generator

1 Predator 1500 Generator

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $8,000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.