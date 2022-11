Police are investigating the theft of a work truck from a Salina landscaping company.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that staff at Fox Lawn and Landscape contacted authorities after realizing their 2004 Ford Ranger was missing from the business’ lot located at 1001 Franklin Street.

Police say an officer on patrol spotted the vehicle with a male driving it this week before it was reported stolen.

The white, Ford is valued at $2,500 and has Kansas plate 761 RBY.