Work Truck Slams Into School Bus

The Kansas Highway Patrol highlighted what it called “a stark reminder of the importance of paying attention while driving, ditching all distractions, and focusing on the road” Wednesday morning.

According to the agency, as children were about to load onto a stopped school bus in Douglas County near US 56 Highway and K 33 Highway, the bus was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The agency says 16 children on their way to school, in what is supposed to be the safest way to get them there, were shook and jarred by another vehicle that failed to stop for the bus.

Thankfully, there were no injuries to any children headed to school, and only minor injuries to the truck driver.

Photos via Kansas Highway Patrol