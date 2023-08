Multiple construction tools were stolen off a work truck that had been dropped off for maintenance at a mechanic’s shop.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, sometime between 10pm Saturday and 6am Sunday, someone broke the lock on a tool box in the bed of a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup that was parked in the 500 block of N. Marymount Road and stole power tools owned by Morton Buildings.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,270.