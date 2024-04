State transportation officials are advising motorists to be aware of this weekend’s closures on eastbound I-70 in Topeka.

Authorities say KDOT crews will be deployed tonight starting at 11 p.m. on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

The project will prompt the closure of I-70 through downtown Topeka and the closure of the Gage Boulevard exit.

Work is scheduled to continue through tomorrow and Sunday.