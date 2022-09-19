Work of KWU Alumna Featured

The exhibit “Full Circle: The Art of Teaching Art,” created by Nancy Williams ’91 in conjunction with Noah Smucker and Noah Wellbrock-Talley, opens this week in The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to the school, through their works, Williams, a KWU alumna who has taught middle school art for 25 years at USD 305, and her two former students, Noah Smucker and Noah Wellbrock-Talley, aim to show her influence upon young artists, as well as the range and variety of art they can produce.

Smucker and Wellbrock-Talley both currently teach art at Lakewood Middle School and Meadowlark Elementary School, respectively.

The gallery will feature various mediums, including pencil, graphite, oil, acrylic, watercolor, collage and mixed media. It runs from Sept. 19 – Oct. 28.

The exhibit’s reception takes place on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Admission to The Gallery is free and open to the public.