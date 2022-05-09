Salina, KS

Now: 97 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 73 °

Woods and Drafting Students Recognized

Todd PittengerMay 9, 2022

A group of Salina students have been recognized for their industrial technology work.

According to USD 305, Central High School woods and drafting students joined industrial technology students from across Kansas at the Western Kansas Technology Fair at Fort Hays State University. Students participated in competitions and received awards.

Michael Hair, drafting teacher, and Mike Kilgore, woodworking teacher, received the Outstanding Technology Program award.

Drafting students recognized for overall grade level best project awards:

  • Cody Laskowski, 9th grade overall best drafting project
  • Charlie Slothower, 10th grade overall best drafting project
  • Faith Rost, 11th grade overall best drafting project
  • Cason Vanderbilt, 12 grade overall best drafting project

Cason Vanderbilt also received the overall best drafting project award.

Woodworking students, operating as a team for the day’s competitions, received:

  1. 1st Place in the Technology Challenge
  2. 2nd Place in Problem Solving
  3. 3rd Place in Live Communication

 

Drafting ResultsWood Results

 

2 (Excellent) Red Ribbons14 (Excellent) Red Ribbons
22 (Superior) Blue Ribbons15 (Superior) Blue Ribbons
22 Rosette Medals5 Rosette Medals

 

“Many of my students stay after school for hours and even pull all-nighters at home to complete their project by the deadline,” explained Hair. Students in the drafting and woods classes use project-based learning activities to create their projects. Hair and Kilgore agree the technology fair is a great opportunity for students to display what they have learned throughout the year.

_ _ _

Photos Courtesy USD 305. Click to Enlarge

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Regional Donating $1 Million...

Salina Regional Health Center, the Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Salina Regional Health ...

May 9, 2022 Comments

Woods and Drafting Students Recogni...

Kansas News

May 9, 2022

Museum Seeking Public Input

Kansas News

May 9, 2022

New Maestro to Lead Salina Symphony

Top News

May 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woods and Drafting Studen...
May 9, 2022Comments
Museum Seeking Public Inp...
May 9, 2022Comments
One Injured in Rear-End A...
May 9, 2022Comments
Shots Fired in Salina Nei...
May 9, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra