Woods and Drafting Students Recognized

A group of Salina students have been recognized for their industrial technology work.

According to USD 305, Central High School woods and drafting students joined industrial technology students from across Kansas at the Western Kansas Technology Fair at Fort Hays State University. Students participated in competitions and received awards.

Michael Hair, drafting teacher, and Mike Kilgore, woodworking teacher, received the Outstanding Technology Program award.

Drafting students recognized for overall grade level best project awards:

Cody Laskowski, 9 th grade overall best drafting project

grade overall best drafting project Charlie Slothower, 10 th grade overall best drafting project

grade overall best drafting project Faith Rost, 11 th grade overall best drafting project

grade overall best drafting project Cason Vanderbilt, 12 grade overall best drafting project

Cason Vanderbilt also received the overall best drafting project award.

Woodworking students, operating as a team for the day’s competitions, received:

1st Place in the Technology Challenge 2nd Place in Problem Solving 3rd Place in Live Communication

Drafting Results Wood Results 2 (Excellent) Red Ribbons 14 (Excellent) Red Ribbons 22 (Superior) Blue Ribbons 15 (Superior) Blue Ribbons 22 Rosette Medals 5 Rosette Medals

“Many of my students stay after school for hours and even pull all-nighters at home to complete their project by the deadline,” explained Hair. Students in the drafting and woods classes use project-based learning activities to create their projects. Hair and Kilgore agree the technology fair is a great opportunity for students to display what they have learned throughout the year.

_ _ _

Photos Courtesy USD 305. Click to Enlarge