Wood: Cozy is Complex Issue

Salina City Commissioners were silent after meeting in an hour long executive session on Monday evening to discuss the Cozy Inn vs City of Salina court decision.

The group adjourned without making a public comment – leaving some citizens with more questions than answers regarding the case that has cost the city over $700,000 in legal fees.

Salina City Manager Jacob Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with a report card on the process.

Back on November 19th a federal court sided with the Cozy Inn in the lawsuit, ruling that the City of Salina violated the First Amendment rights of owner Steve Howard by ordering him to stop painting a mural on the outside of the building.

Ultimately no action followed the 1 hour closed door session on Monday, other than commissioners immediately ending the meeting without comment.