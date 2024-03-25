Wong Tabbed AAC Player of the Week for Second Time

WICHITA, Kan. – For a second time this season the American Athletic Conference has named CC Wong its Player of the Week, it was announced Monday afternoon.

In the series vs. UTSA, Wong was 5-for-8 (.625) at the plate with four home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored. She had an incredible slugging percentage of 2.125. The highlight of the weekend came in the finale on Saturday where she crushed three home runs and drove in six runs. She became just the third Shocker in program history to hit three home runs in a single game. Wong hit a pair of solo home runs and then belted a grand slam in her final at bat. In the opening game of the series, Wong was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.

Her 3-for-3 day on Saturday raised her season batting average to .500, good for Top-5 nationally. She leads the team in hits (43), RBI (29) and is tied for the team lead in home runs (10).

Lauren Howell was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll after tossing a complete game shutout in the Shockers’ 12-0 win on Saturday. She allowed just one hit and two walks, while striking out a career-high nine.

Wong and the Shockers have a crucial weekend series at Charlotte this weekend, March 28-30.

Player of the Week

CC Wong, Sr., INF, Wichita State

Pitcher of the Week

Skylar Savage, Jr., North Texas

Honor Roll

Taylor Apple, Fr., P, East Carolina

Kiley Channell, Fr., INF, Florida Atlantic

Trinity Schlotterbeck, Gr., P, Florida Atlantic

Maura Moore, Jr. P, Tulsa

Lauren Howell, Sr., P, Wichita State