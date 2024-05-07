Wong Headlines AAC Regular Season Awards

WICHITA, Kan. – CC Wong headlines the list of 2024 American Athletic Conference regular season awards as the Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday morning.

The senior from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia burst onto the scene for Wichita State in her lone season with the Shockers. All she’s done is rank 2nd nationally in batting average (.476), 3rd in on base percentage (.571) and 9th in slugging percentage (.888). In league games, Wong hit .481/.584/.926 with 10 doubles, 8 home runs, 20 walks and 31 RBI. Her .481 batting average is nearly 100 points higher than the next closest student-athlete not named Addison Barnard or Krystin Nelson.

Wong continues the long line of dominance for Wichita State softball and the AAC Player of the Year award. Since the Shockers joined the American in 2018, Wichita State has won the Player of the Year five of the six years. There were no awards in 2020 after the season was canceled due to COVID-19. She joins Mackenzie Wright (2018), Sydney McKinney (2021, 2023) and Addison Barnard (2022) as former Shockers to collect Player of the Year honors. No other school has had more than two Player of the Year recipients (Tulsa and UCF, 2).

Wong is also a unanimous First Team All-Conference selection and joined by teammates Barnard and Taylor Sedlacek. Chloe Barber was named to the All-Rookie Team. Wichita State’s three First Team honorees are tied for the second most with Charlotte. Florida Atlantic placed five on the First Team.

Barnard becomes the second Shocker, along with Sydney McKinney, to go 4-for-4 on First Team selections. The Beatrice, Neb., native has been named to the First Team all four years at Wichita State and was the 2022 American Player of the Year. She will leave Wichita State as the program’s all-time and single season record holder in home runs, RBI and slugging percentage. Her 87 career home runs rank ninth on the NCAA all-time home run list. In 27 conference games this season, Barnard hit .413 with 8 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 RBI. Her 18 total home runs this season rank Top 20 nationally.

Sedlacek is a First Team pick for the first time after earning All-Rookie Team honors a season ago. The Bennington, Neb., native enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, hitting 13 home runs and driving in 42 runs, while making the move to shortstop midway through the season. When the schedule flipped to conference play, Sedlacek went to another level. She hit .329 with 5 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 RBI. Her 32 RBI in AAC games led the team.

Barber made a national name for herself early on and finished the regular season playing her best softball of the season. As a freshman, Barber leads the team in appearances (25), wins (9), saves (3), ERA (2.99), shutouts (4), innings (84.1), opponent batting average (.185) and strikeouts (134). She has four games with 14+ strikeouts this season, including a single game record 16 vs. Illinois State in February. Her 11.1 strikeouts per 7 innings ranks 2nd in the country.

Wichita State has had multiple honorees on the First Team every year in the American and at least one All-Rookie Team member every year.

Player of the Year

CC Wong, Wichita State

Defensive Players of the Year

Lexi Winters, Charlotte

Kathy Garcia-Soto, South Florida

Pitcher of the Year

Georgeanna Barefoot, Charlotte

Rookie of the Year

Kiley Channell, Florida Atlantic

Coaching Staff of the Year

Florida Atlantic

First Team All-Conference

P – Georgeanna Barefoot, Charlotte

P – Ainsley Lambert, Florida Atlantic

P – Skylar Savage, North Texas

C – Kate de Leon, Florida Atlantic

1B – Arianna Rodi, Charlotte

2B – Mikayla Smith, North Texas

SS – Taylor Sedlacek, Wichita State

3B – Ella Chancey, Charlotte

OF – Kamryn Jackson, Florida Atlantic

OF – Presley Leebrick, Florida Atlantic

OF – Addison Barnard, Wichita State*

DP/U/P – Trinity Schlotterbeck, Florida Atlantic*

DP/U/Non-P – CC Wong, Wichita State*

Second Team All-Conference

P – Sam Gress, Charlotte

P – Payton Dixon, South Florida

C – Taylor Jensen, UTSA

1B – Morgan Johnson, East Carolina

2B – Cori Hoffler, Charlotte

SS – Imani Edwards, Tulsa

3B – Jesiana Mora, Florida Atlantic

OF – Bella Wiggins, UAB

OF – Emma Jackson, East Carolina

OF – MacKenzie Denson, Tulsa

DP/U/Non-P – Taylor Woodring, East Carolina

All-Rookie Team

Hannah Dorsett, INF, UAB

Olivia Williams, OF, Charlotte

Taylor Apple, P, East Carolina

Kiley Channell, SS, Florida Atlantic

Anneca Anderson, P, Tulsa

Chloe Barber, P, Wichita State

*denotes unanimous selection