Wong, Barnard Grab Academic All-America Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – More All-America honors roll in for Wichita State seniors CC Wong and Addison Barnard, this time in the classroom. Wong and Barnard have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America® Softball Teams, it was announced Tuesday morning.

Wong is a first-time Academic All-American, earning CSC First Team honors. She is the sixth different Shocker to be named an Academic All-American, and the fourth First Team honoree. Barnard was named to the CSC Second Team, becoming the first Shocker to repeat as an Academic All-American. She was a First Team selection in 2022.

Wong graduated in May with a degree in general studies sociology and a cumulative GPA of 3.66. Barnard graduated in May with a degree in health science and a cumulative GPA of 3.82. To be considered for Academic All-America® status, student-athletes must be named to the Academic All-District Team and have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher.

A native of Port Coquitlum, British Columbia, Wong was the American Athetic Conference Player of the Year and an All-American by all three major publications (NFCA, D1 Softball and Softball America). Her .470 batting average ranked second nationally to go with 14 home runs and 50 RBI.

Barnard’s record-breaking career came to a close behind a stellar senior season. She recorded her third season of 20 or more home runs, finishing with 93 in her storied career. Her 93 career homers ranked fifth all time in NCAA history. She became the first player in NCAA history with 90+ home runs and 60+ stolen bases, earning All-America honors three of her four seasons at Wichita State.