Women’s Volleyball tripped up by Benedictine

ATCHISON – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball dropped a four-set decision to the Benedictine College Ravens on Wednesday evening inside Ralph Nolan Gym.

Wesleyan won the first set 25-19, but dropped the next three 25-22, 25-21, 25-23.

In the opening set the Coyotes raced out to a 7-1 lead after opening the match with a service ace by Josie Deckinger . Benedictine got back within a point at 10-9, but the Coyotes would hold onto the advantage once again building as much as an 18-13 lead.

It was 19-15 when the Coyotes rattled off three straight on kills by Kyla Moore and Rylee Serpan to make it 22-15. The Ravens got no closer than five the rest of the set as KWU got the win.

KWU led 6-3 in the second set before three Raven points tied it. KWU held the lead on Serpan’s kill, but a 5-1 run by Benedictine gave the Ravens an 11-8 lead. KWU trailed 19-13, but responded after a timeout scoring eight of the next nine to take a 21-20 lead on a kill by Kylee Harris .

Both teams traded points as KWU led 22-21, but Benedictine got the last four points of the set to win.

Benedictine turned the tables on the Coyotes with its own fast start to the third set, flying out to a 7-1 lead. The Coyotes fought back, getting within two at 9-7 on a kill by Deckinger. The Ravens pushed out to a 15-8 lead and led 17-10 when the Coyotes tried again to rally, getting within four at 22-18, but got no closer than 24-21 before Benedictine took the set.

Wesleyan sped out to an 8-1 lead to open the fourth set, but Benedictine slowly got back into the set. The Ravens closed within a point at 14-13 but two points from the Coyotes made it 16-13. Benedictine responded with five straight to take an 18-16 lead. The Coyotes got two points to tie it, but Benedictine again took the lead 21-19. KWU tied it at 22, but the next two went to the Ravens to set up match point, but the Coyotes could not tie it up.

Harris led the Coyotes with 14 kills, while Serpan had 11 as KWU hit .196 for the match. Deckinger had 37 assists and eight digs. Kori Arnold had 24 digs and served five aces in the match. Kate Bebout had three blocks.

The Coyotes are idle for a week, returning to action next Wednesday, heading to Sterling for the KCAC opener with the Warriors, part of a triangular that includes Mission University, formerly known as Baptist Bible College.