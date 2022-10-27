Women’s Volleyball sweeps Friends

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball got double-digit kill performances from Morgan Bryand (SR/Wichita, Kan.) and Rylee Serpan (FR/Spring Hill, Kan.) to come away with a sweep of the Friends Falcons on Wednesday night at the Garvey Center.

The Coyotes picked up set wins 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 to complete the sweep and win a third consecutive match.

Friends started out with a lead in the first set, but the Coyotes came back and took an 8-5 lead on three straight kills by Bryand. The Coyotes led 10-7 before extending the lead out to 15-8 in the set. Friends briefly rallied, getting within two points at 20-18 but Serpan’s kill gave the set to the Coyotes.

The second set went back and forth throughout. Friends took a 14-11 lead before the Coyotes came back to tie it up at 15-all. Wesleyan took and extended the lead out to 19-16 on a block by Alexis Utz (JR/Kansas City, Mo.) and Maddy Beckett (SR/Halstead, Kan.). Friends got back within a point at 19-18, and again at 21-20, but the Coyotes would hold on to win the set on Elizabeth Hardacre (SR/Kensington, Kan.)’s kill.

Wesleyan opened the third set scoring the first three points and taking a 6-1 lead on a solo block by Hardacre. The Coyotes led by as many as six points at 15-9 and pushed the lead out to 17-9 before Friends came back to get within a point at 23-22, and again at 24-23. Serpan would seal the deal for the Coyotes with a kill to close out the match.

Wesleyan hit .254 as a team and were paced by Bryand and Serpan with 10 kills each. Hardacre added eight kills. Josie Deckinger (JR/Wichita, Kan.) had 30 assists. Kelcey Hund (JR/Leavenworth, Kan.) had 16 digs and Maddy Beckett had 10 and Melinna Schumann (SO/Sabetha, Kan.) had nine. Hardacre added two solo and two assisted blocks for the Coyotes.

KWU is back on the road on Saturday, heading to Leavenworth to take on University of Saint Mary at 7 p.m. in the Ryan Sports Center.