Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 49 °

Women’s Volleyball sweeps Friends

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 27, 2022

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball got double-digit kill performances from Morgan Bryand (SR/Wichita, Kan.) and Rylee Serpan (FR/Spring Hill, Kan.) to come away with a sweep of the Friends Falcons on Wednesday night at the Garvey Center.

 

The Coyotes picked up set wins 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 to complete the sweep and win a third consecutive match.

 

Friends started out with a lead in the first set, but the Coyotes came back and took an 8-5 lead on three straight kills by Bryand. The Coyotes led 10-7 before extending the lead out to 15-8 in the set. Friends briefly rallied, getting within two points at 20-18 but Serpan’s kill gave the set to the Coyotes.

 

The second set went back and forth throughout. Friends took a 14-11 lead before the Coyotes came back to tie it up at 15-all. Wesleyan took and extended the lead out to 19-16 on a block by Alexis Utz (JR/Kansas City, Mo.) and Maddy Beckett (SR/Halstead, Kan.). Friends got back within a point at 19-18, and again at 21-20, but the Coyotes would hold on to win the set on Elizabeth Hardacre (SR/Kensington, Kan.)’s kill.

 

Wesleyan opened the third set scoring the first three points and taking a 6-1 lead on a solo block by Hardacre. The Coyotes led by as many as six points at 15-9 and pushed the lead out to 17-9 before Friends came back to get within a point at 23-22, and again at 24-23. Serpan would seal the deal for the Coyotes with a kill to close out the match.

 

Wesleyan hit .254 as a team and were paced by Bryand and Serpan with 10 kills each. Hardacre added eight kills. Josie Deckinger (JR/Wichita, Kan.) had 30 assists. Kelcey Hund (JR/Leavenworth, Kan.) had 16 digs and Maddy Beckett had 10 and Melinna Schumann (SO/Sabetha, Kan.) had nine. Hardacre added two solo and two assisted blocks for the Coyotes.

 

KWU is back on the road on Saturday, heading to Leavenworth to take on University of Saint Mary at 7 p.m. in the Ryan Sports Center.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Men’s Soccer drops match to M...

McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan Men's Soccer was defeated by McPherson 7-2 in Wesleyan's final road c...

October 27, 2022 Comments

Women’s Soccer routs McPherson 6-0

Sports News

October 27, 2022

Women’s Volleyball sweeps Friends

Sports News

October 27, 2022

ROYALS CATCHER SALVADOR PEREZ NAMED...

Sports News

October 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hospital Earns Stroke Cen...
October 27, 2022Comments
Man Pinned Between Truck ...
October 27, 2022Comments
KSAL Candidates Forum 69t...
October 26, 2022Comments
Salina Man Arrested after...
October 26, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra