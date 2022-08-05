Women’s Volleyball picked to finish third in KCAC Coaches Preseason Poll

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball was selected to finish third in the KCAC in 2022 as the conference coaches released their 2022 Preseason Poll as part of the conference media day.

Wesleyan finished fourth in the KCAC a season ago, posted a 21-9 overall record and a 9-3 mark in the KCAC.

The Coyotes return five starters from a season ago in Elizabeth Hardacre, Morgan Bryand, Josie Deckinger, Maddy Beckett and Melinna Schumann. Hardacre was a NAIA All-American last season and first-team All-KCAC last year.

Wesleyan also has three key newcomers that will fit into the mix.

Head Coach Jessica Biegert heads into her fourth season leading the Coyotes in 2022.

Ottawa was the unanimous preseason favorite as selected by the coaches. The Braves earned the maximum possible 144 points and 12 first-place votes. McPherson was picked second with 131 points and the other first-place vote. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team in the poll.

Wesleyan was third with 114 points, followed by Saint Mary with 112 and Oklahoma Wesleyan with 103 to round out the Top-5 selections.

Tabor was picked sixth, Bethany seventh, Sterling eighth, Friends ninth, Avila 10th, Bethel 11th, York 12th and Southwestern 13th.

The Coyotes open the regular season on August 20 in a triangular in Marshall, Mo. against Calumet College of St. Joseph and Missouri Valley College. The Coyotes do not make their home debut until September 8, hosting Friends in a non-conference match inside Mabee Arena.

2022 KCAC Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Ottawa – 144 (12)

2. McPherson – 131 (1)

3. Kansas Wesleyan – 114

4. Saint Mary – 112

5. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 103

6. Tabor – 80

7. Bethany – 79

8. Sterling – 63

9. Friends – 59

10. Avila – 40

11. Bethel – 38

12. York – 28

13. Southwestern – 23