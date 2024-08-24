Women’s Volleyball picked 2nd in KCAC, ranked No. 24 in NAIA Preseason Rating

By KWU Athletics Release August 24, 2024

Kansas Wesleyan’s Women’s Volleyball team was picked to finish second in the KCAC and was ranked No. 24 in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Preseason Rating, as announced by both organizations.

In the KCAC Preseason Poll, conducted by conference coaches, KWU was picked to finish second in the KCAC in 2024 after tying for the KCAC Regular Season Championship a year ago with a 12-1 record.

KWU received 147 points in the poll, seven ahead of Bethel and Ottawa who tied for third with 140 points. Ottawa received one first-place vote.

Oklahoma Wesleyan was the unanimous preseason favorite by the conference coaches earning the maximum number 169 points and 13 first-place votes. Coaches cannot rate their own team in the conference preseason poll.

McPherson was fifth with 126 points, Saint Mary was sixth with 109, Evangel was seventh with 98, Tabor was eighth with 69, Sterling was ninth with 67, Bethany was 10th with 56, Friends was 11th with 55, Avila was 12th with 49, Southwestern was 13th with 32 and York was 14th with 15.

In the NAIA Preseason Rating, the Coyotes were rated No. 24, after receiving votes in last season’s final rating.

Defending national champion Indiana Wesleyan, who went 38-0 last season, is the No. 1 team in the rating, while Northwestern, Eastern Oregon, Concordia (Neb.) and Viterbo round out the top five teams.

Two other KCAC teams are rated in the preseason list with Oklahoma Wesleyan ranked No. 13 and Ottawa ranked No. 25. Bethel and McPherson were receiving votes.

KWU opens its 2024 season on August 23 and 24 at the Hastings Classic in Hastings, Nebraska. KWU then plays August 30-31 in San Antonio, Texas before hosting the Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Classic on September 6 and 7.

The Coyote Classic will be the only time to catch the Coyotes in action at home for the entire month of September as KWU does not play at home again until October 2 against Tabor.

KCAC Preseason Women’s Volleyball Poll
1. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 169 (13)
2. Kansas Wesleyan – 147
T3. Bethel – 140
T3. Ottawa – 140 (1)
5. McPherson – 126
6. Saint Mary – 109
7. Evangel – 98
8. Tabor – 69
9. Sterling – 67
10. Bethany – 56
11. Friends – 55
12. Avila – 49
13. Southwestern – 32
14. York – 15

NAIA Top 25 Rating Methodology:

  • The rating is rated by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conference/Continental Athletic Conference (Independents).
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each rater rates the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place, 28 for third-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ratings for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) are removed. The team’s rating will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”.
RANKLAST TIMEINSTITUTION [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
12Indiana Wesleyan [20]38-0591
21Northwestern (Iowa) [1]31-3571
33Eastern Oregon34-2554
44Concordia (Neb.)25-4508
55Viterbo (Wis.)34-5506
615Midland (Neb.)18-12479
712Columbia (Mo.)32-7453
86Park (Mo.)32-3437
99Jamestown (N.D.)25-11432
1012Southern Oregon28-7428
118Missouri Baptist27-7407
127Corban (Ore.)28-7372
1325Oklahoma Wesleyan28-6329
1418Bellevue (Neb.)26-10326
15NRMontana Western22-8326
1614IU Kokomo (Ind.)34-4266
1716College of Saint Mary (Neb.)22-9244
1821Central Methodist (Mo.)22-11236
1922St. Thomas (Fla.)27-3229
2020Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)31-9214
2111Montana Tech24-6164
22RVValley City State (N.D.)23-11157
23NRProvidence (Mont.)15-11152
24RVKansas Wesleyan26-10146
25RVOttawa (Kan.)22-12138

Receiving Votes: Columbia International (S.C.) 109, Morningside (Iowa) 95, Nelson (Texas) 94, Bethel (Ind.) 62, Texas Wesleyan 59, Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.) 51, Benedictine (Kan.) 43, College of Idaho 29, St Ambrose (Iowa) 29, Marian (Ind.) 21, Loyola (La.) 20, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 17, Bethel (Kan.) 14, Xavier (La.) 14, Indiana Tech 12, IU East (Ind.) 12, Aquinas (Mich.) 11, Dakota state (S.D.) 9, Talladega (Ala.) 8, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 7, McPherson (Kan.) 5, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 4