Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 32 °

Women’s Volleyball has 10 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

KWU Athletics ReleaseDecember 13, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball had 10 student-athletes named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athletes as announced by the NAIA National Office.

 

Coyotes earning the honor included Alana Lamley (SO/Kansas City, Mo.), Alexis Utz (JR/Kansas City, Mo.), Allisan McGowan (SR/Pratt, Kan.), Cortney Hanna (SR/Lawrence, Kan.), Courtney Beers (SO/Olathe, Kan.), Delaney Nash (SR/Salina, Kan.), Josie Deckinger (JR/Wichita, Kan.), Maddy Beckett (SR/Halstead, Kan.), Melinna Schumann (SO/Sabetha, Kan.) and Morgan Bryand (SR/Wichita, Kan.).

 

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution, and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

 

A total of 609 women’s volleyball student-athletes across the country earned Scholar-Athlete honors. Graceland (Iowa) led the country with 19 honorees. Concordia (Neb.) was second with 18.

 

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Famous Fires Focus of Exhibit

A new exhibit at the Smoky Hill Museum, Fire: Embers of Discovery, truly blazes a trail toward disc...

December 13, 2022 Comments

Football has six Daktronics NAIA Sc...

Sports News

December 13, 2022

Updated KBCA Rankings: 12/13/2022

Sports News

December 13, 2022

Great Plains Getting New Leader

Top News

December 13, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

A Focus on the Homeless
December 13, 2022Comments
McDamage to McDonalds
December 13, 2022Comments
Victoria Heights Broken W...
December 13, 2022Comments
KDOT Official to Retire
December 13, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra