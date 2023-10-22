Women’s Volleyball grounds Falcons in four sets on Homecoming

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball posted a four set victory over the Friends Falcons on Saturday at Mabee Arena for Wesleyan’s Homecoming match.



The Coyotes won the match 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18 to win their second straight match and complete an unblemished week on the court.



It was back and forth in the first set as it was tied 10-all before the Coyotes got three straight points to take a 13-10 lead in the set. The Coyotes pushed the lead out to 17-11 and led 21-15 before scoring the final four points of the set to win 25-16.



Wesleyan led 11-9 in the second set when the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run to take a 16-9 lead. The Coyotes led 23-13 before Friends scored three in a row and Rylee Serpan’s kill closed the set.



The Coyotes led 17-11 in the third set, but four points in a row by the Falcons made it 17-15. The Coyotes led 19-16 on a kill by Josie Deckinger when Friends would go on an 8-0 run to take a 24-19 lead. Kyla Moore got a kill of the Coyotes, but Friends would take the set.



KWU responded in the fourth set pushing out to an early 4-1 lead, before Friends got back within two at 8-6. Both teams put runs together, but the Coyotes continued to pull ahead and broke the set open late making it 21-13. Kylee Harris’ kill ended it.



Serpan led the Coyotes with 21 kills while Harris had 18. The Coyotes hit .257 as a team. Deckinger had a double-double with 53 assists and 10 digs. Kelcey Hund had 24 digs to lead the back-row defense. Harris added six assisted blocks and Sarah Girard had four blocks.



Wesleyan hosts Bethany on Wednesday.