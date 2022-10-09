Women’s Volleyball falls to Ottawa

OTTAWA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball saw its 12-match winning streak come to an end on Saturday as the Ottawa Braves defeated the Coyotes 25-22, 25-16, 27-25 inside Wilson Field House.

Wesleyan led 13-10 in the opening set and pushed its lead out to 20-15 on a kill from Rylee Serpan (FR/Spring Hill, Kan.), but Ottawa rallied, using a 6-1 run to tie the set at 21-all. After a KWU timeout, the Braves extended the run to 8-1 and took a 23-21 lead, before the Coyotes got a kill by Maddy Beckett (SR/Halstead, Kan.).

Ottawa got the final two points to win the first set 25-22.

The Braves controlled the second set, pushing their lead out to 16-8 in the set. KWU got back within four thanks to a pair of service aces from Elizabeth Hardacre (SR/Kensington, Kan.), but another run from Ottawa pushed the lead out to 24-14 before winning 25-16.

Wesleyan trailed 7-2 in the third set but battled back tying the set at 10 and taking a 14-12 lead in the set. The lead traded hands several times with KWU leading 20-17 before Ottawa again tied it at 21.

The Coyotes fought off match point at 24-22 with a kill by Beckett and a triple block by Beckett, Hardacre and Rylee Serpan. KWU fought off one more match point, tying it at 25 all but Ottawa got the final points to win the set 27-25.

Serpan led the Coyotes with 11 kills, but KWU hit just .110 for the match as a team. Josie Deckinger (JR/Wichita, Kan.) had 23 assists. Hardacre had five service aces and two blocks. Kelcey Hund (JR/Leavenworth, Kan.) had 17 digs and Melinna Schumann (SO/Sabetha, Kan.) had 12.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday, hosting Oklahoma Wesleyan at 6 p.m. at Mabee Arena.