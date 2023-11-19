Women’s Volleyball falls to No. 15 Midland in four sets in NAIA Opening Round

FREMONT, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball dropped its NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round match to the Midland Warriors in four sets on Saturday at the Wikert Event Center.



Midland won the first two sets 25-15, 25-13, before the Coyotes rallied late in the third to win 25-22, but Midland responded to win the fourth set 25-13.



Midland advances to the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship which begins next week at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.



KWU ends its season at 26-10 overall. The Coyotes earned a share of the KCAC Championship during the regular season with a 12-1 record.



After dropping the first two sets, KWU held a 5-3 lead in the third, but seven straight Midland points gave the Warriors a 10-5 lead in the set. KWU trailed 16-12, but got back within a point at 16-15. Behind by a point the Coyotes gave up one before pressing two to tie things at 20-all. Midland scored, but the Coyotes tied it again at 21-all.



Midland took a 22-21 lead before the Coyotes scored the final four points of the set to take the third 25-22.



Wesleyan fell behind 6-1 to start the fourth, but got back within two at 10-8. A 4-0 burst by Midland made it 14-8 and the Coyotes couldn’t recover from there.



In the opening set, the Coyotes battled back from a 7-3 deficit to take an 8-7 lead, but six straight Midland points followed giving the Warriors a 13-8 lead. Midland took the first set 25-15.



In the second, KWU trailed 6-2, but rattled off five straight points to take a 7-6 lead. KWU led 8-7 when Midland scored five straight to take a 12-8 lead. It was 19-13 Midland when the Warriors scored the final six points to win the set 25-13.



Rylee Serpan led the Coyotes with 12 kills, while Gianna Adriaanse had eight and Kylee Harris had seven. The Coyotes hit .036 as a team. Josie Deckinger had 35 assists. Kelcey Hund had 21 digs.