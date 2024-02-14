Women’s Track finishes seventh at KCAC Championships

OMAHA, Neb. — Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Track finished in seventh place at the KCAC Championships held on Monday and Tuesday at the Lied Fitness Center at College of Saint Mary.Madisyn Ehrlich captured a KCAC gold in the 1000m with a time of 3:00.06, also qualifying for the NAIA National Championships in the event. Her time also set a new KCAC record for the event. The women’s distance medley relay team of Josie Koppes, Shelby Lingle, Joni Schroeder and Madisyn Ehrlich was the KCAC Champion with a time of 12:28.61, also hitting the NAIA B-Standard in the event. The set a new KWU school record and KCAC Championships record along the way.Elizabeth Stout finished third in the shot put with a mark of 12.06m and Saffron Jacobs was 20th with a mark of 8.92m. n The women’s 4x800m relay team of Shelby Lingle, Josie Koppes, Joni Schroeder and Madisyn Ehrlich placed fourth hitting the NAIA A-Standard with a time of 9:36.14 and setting a new school record.Josie Koppes finished fifth in the mile with a time of 5:17.84. Charlee Lind finished eighth in 5:40.22, and Allyson Taylor finished ninth in 5:49.61. The women’s 4x400m relay team of Julie Rottinghaus, Brionna Floyd, Allyson Taylor and Dahn Hanlon finished seventh in 4:23.91.Shelby Lingle finished seventh in the 600m with a time of 1:44.34.Kierra Jensen placed seventh in the 5000m with a time of 18:40.23, Charlee Lind was 11th in 19:35.97, and Alayna Behrman was 14th in 20:23.05.Brionna Floyd finished eighth in the 400m with a time of 62.56 and Hallie West finished 21st with a time of 1:10.71.Kierra Jensen placed ninth in the 3000m with a time of 10:42.37 and Alayna Behrman was 14th with a time of 11:52.35.Dahn Hanlon finished 10th in the triple jump with a mark of 10.08m and Julie Rotttinghaus finished 12th with a mark of 10.05m.Elizabeth Stout finished 11th in the weight throw with a mark of 11.71m.Brionna Floyd finished 12th in the 200m preliminaries with a time of 27.13 seconds, Julie Rottinghaus finished 25th in 30.07 and Hallie West finished 26th in 31.28.Dahn Hanlon finished 16th in the long jump with a mark of 4.80m, Julie Rottinghaus was 18th with a mark of 4.70m, and Yamyle Ramirez was 19th with a mark of 4.69m.The Coyotes finished with 43 points, finishing ahead of McPherson who had 32 points. Saint Mary was the KCAC Champion with 180 points, followed by Evangel with 138, Friends with 86.5, Ottawa with 81.5, Tabor with 66 and York with 65. Wesleyan finished with several All-KCAC performances, including several new school records, NAIA qualifying performances and new KCAC Championship records.