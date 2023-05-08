Women’s Track finishes eighth at KCAC Championships

HILLSBORO – The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Track team posted an eighth place finish at the KCAC Championships on Thursday and Friday at Tabor College.

Saffron Jacobs (JR/Johannesburg, South Africa) placed second in the discus with a mark of 40.98m and Elizabeth Stout (FR/Holden, Mo.) was 10th with a mark of 33.61m.

The 4x800m relay team of Joni Schroeder (FR/Salina, Kan.), Josie Koppes (SO/Manhattan, Kan.), Alayna Behrman (SO/Craig, Colo.) and Madisyn Ehrlich (FR/Salina, Kan.) was third in 10:03.22.

Josie Koppes placed fourth in the 5000m with a time of 19:00.83, Madisyn Ehrlich was ninth in 20:05.10 and Charlee Lind (FR/Wamego, Kan.) was 12th in 21:04.69.

Elizabeth Stout placed fourth in the shot put with a mark of 11.39m and Nicole Holaday (SR/Gove, Kan.) was fifth with a mark of 11.23m.

Nicole Holaday placed fourth in the hammer throw with a mark of 43.18m, Elizabeth Stout was 13th with a mark of 32.88m.

Madisyn Ehrlich placed fifth in the 1500m with a time of 5:03.65, Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 17th with a time of 6:06.12, Savannah Pilsner (SO/Columbus, Texas) was 18th with a time of 6:22.70 and Daniella Gaona (JR/Clifton, Texas) was 19th with a time of 6:24.88.

The 4x100m relay team of Tamayia Washington (SO/Manhattan, Kan.), Grace Pearson (FR/Cypress, Texas), Grayce Tankersley (FR/Hillsboro, Kan.) and Bailey Mann (SO/Ferris, Texas) was seventh in 50.95 seconds.

Grace Pearson placed seventh in the 400m with a time of 60.17 seconds, Tamayia Washington was 13th with a time of 65.20 and Grayce Tankersley was 14th with a time of 65.46.

The 4x400m relay team of Tamayia Washington, Grace Pearson, Grayce Tankersley and Bailey Mann was seventh with a time of 4:15.90.

Alayna Behrman placed eighth in the 10000m with a time of 44:28.75 and Regan Rhodes was ninth with a time of 46:17.89.

Joni Schroeder was ninth in the 800m with a time of 2:32.90 and Savannah Pilsner was 24th with a time of 3:04.33.

Grayce Tankersley placed 14th in the long jump with a mark of 4.75m.

Grace Pearson placed 15th in the 200m preliminaries with a time of 26.31 seconds, and Grayce Tankersley was 24th with a time of 28.37 seconds.