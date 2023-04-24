Women’s Track continues season at Tabor Invitational

HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Track saw some great performances for the Coyotes on Saturday at the Tabor College Invitational at Joel Wiens Stadium.

The 4x100m relay picked up an event win as the group of Tamayia Washington (SO/Manhattan, Kan.), Grace Pearson (FR/Cypress, Texas), Grayce Tankersley (FR/Hillsboro, Kan.) and Bailey Mann (SO/Ferris, Texas) finished with a time of 52.34 seconds.

Elizabeth Stout (FR/Holden, Mo.) won the shot put with a mark of 11.37m, Nicole Holaday (SR/Gove, Kan.) was fifth with a mark of 10.75m, and Saffron Jacobs (JR/Johannesburg, South Africa) was 10th with a mark of 9.75m.

Grace Pearson placed second in the 200m with a time of 26.09 seconds, and Grayce Tankersley was ninth with a time of 28.48.

Grayce Tankersley placed second in the long jump with a mark of 4.74m.

Saffron Jacobs placed third with a mark of 37.99m, and Elizabeth Stout was seventh with a mark of 32.98m.

Nicole Holaday was third in the hammer throw with a mark of 42.79m, Brooklyn Sloane (FR/Hill City, Kan.) was 11th with a mark of 30.41m, and Elizabeth Stout was 15th with a mark of 29.25m.

Madisyn Ehrlich (FR/Salina, Kan.) placed third in the 800m in 2:29.77, Josie Koppes (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) placed fourth in 2:31.33, Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) was sixth in 2:42.28, Alayna Behrman (SO/Craig, Colo.) was seventh in 2:43.27 and Savannah Pilsner (SO/Columbus, Texas) was 14th in 3:02.73.

Joni Schroeder (FR/Salina, Kan.) placed 12th in the 1500m with a time of 5:33.43.

The Coyotes are back in action next weekend at the Southwestern Relays in Winfield.