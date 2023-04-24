Women’s Tennis wraps season against Ottawa

OTTAWA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis wrapped up its 2023 season on Saturday with a 7-0 loss to the Ottawa Braves at Forest Park.

Ottawa won all three doubles flights to secure the doubles point in the match.

Mariam Alli-Bologun and Alejandra Parra beat Michaela Crowe (JR/Overland Park, Kan.) and Kristi Henderson (JR/Acton, Calif.) 6-2; Paula Persson and Priyanashi Sharma beat Eliza Camp (SO/Winfield, Kan.) and Kaitlyn Wrye (SO/Olathe, Kan.) 6-2; and Lily Keimig and Isidora Hrnjak beat Kyla Nolan and Kira McGrown (FR/Wichita, Kan.) 6-2.

Ottawa also won all six singles flights.

Hrnjak defeated Crowe 6-0, 6-1; Sharma beat Henderson 6-2, 6-0; Alli-Bologun beat McGrown 6-1, 6-3; Persson beat Camp 6-1, 6-1; Parra beat Wrye 6-1, 6-1; and Keimig beat Bonner 6-3, 6-3.

The Coyotes complete their season with a 2-14 overall record and a 2-7 mark in the KCAC.