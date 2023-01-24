Women’s Tennis picked sixth in KCAC preseason poll

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis was picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Kansas Conference race as the 2023 KCAC Preseason Women’s Tennis Poll was released by the conference office. The KCAC Preseason poll is voted on by the conference coaches.

KWU received 62 points in the poll and sits ahead of Bethany with 47 points.

The Coyotes were 3-11 last season, and 3-6 in the KCAC.

McPherson was the KCAC preseason favorite, edging defending conference champion Southwestern by one point in the poll. McPherson received 106 points and six first-place votes. Southwestern received 105 points and five first-place votes.

Bethel was picked third, followed by Ottawa, Evangel, KWU, Bethany, Sterling, Tabor, Friends, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Saint Mary.

Evangel joins the KCAC as a member in tennis this spring, and will have full conference membership in 2023-24.

KWU opens its spring season on February 3 at the ITA NAIA Indoor Team Championships in Overland Park against No. 1 ranked Georgia Gwinnett. KWU’s home opener is on March 11 against both Concordia (Neb.) and Doane at the new Salina Tennis Center.

2023 KCAC Women’s Tennis Preseason Poll

1. McPherson – 106 (6)

2. Southwestern – 105 (5)

3. Bethel – 89

4. Ottawa – 81

5. Evangel – 76

6. Kansas Wesleyan – 62

7. Bethany – 47

8. Sterling – 45

9. Tabor – 39

10. Friends – 36

11. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 30

12. Saint Mary – 10