Women’s Tennis has one medalist at KCAC Individual Tournament

WINFIELD – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference held its annual flighted tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday and the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes had one medalist earning a Top 3 finish.

The KCAC Flighted Tournament sets up individuals to play a bracket style within their individual flights at 1 through 6 singles, and 1 through 3 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Michaela Crowe (JR/Overland Park, Kan.) won her first round match over Maria Mistereck from Bethany 8-2. In the quarterfinals, she lost to Isidora Hrnjak of Ottawa 8-2.

At No. 2 singles, Eliza Camp (SO/Winfield, Kan.) lost to Vanessa Hofer of McPherson 8-1 in the quarterfinal round, then lost to Brooklyn Kuhn of Sterling 8-0.

Kaitlyn Wrye (SO/Olathe, Kan.) lost a quarterfinal to Halie Krehbiel of Bethel 8-1, then lost to Sarah Brunk of Tabor 8-4.

Kyra Nolan (FR/Tribune, Kan.) won her first round match 8-2 over Binita Sitoula of Tabor, but then lost to Ella Hartnett of Southwestern 8-4.

At No. 5 singles, Kira McGrown (FR/Wichita, Kan.) lost to Kiara Sweat of Bethany 8-2, then lost to Alexia Phipps of Evangel 8-1.

In No. 6 singles, Britley Butler (FR/Wagoner, Okla.) won her quarterfinal against Maddison Dobson of McPherson 8-1, but lost in the semifinals to Patricia Huerta of Bethel 8-1. In the third place match, Butler would win over Paetn Mitchell of Southwestern 8-2 to earn the third-place medal.

In doubles, Crowe and Nolan would lose to Daniela Herrera and Fatima Nemi 8-0, then lost to Jahzuena Douglas and Mistereck of Bethany 8-3.

Camp and Wrye lost a quarterfinal match to Tia Gregory and Piper Marquez of Bethany 8-4, but would win a match against Sarah Brunk and Sitoula from Tabor 8-5.

McGrown and Butler would lost to Evangel’s Maddeline Peters and Faith Taylor 8-1, then lost to Mitchell and Roberts of Southwestern 8-3.

The Coyotes will wrap up the fall schedule next weekend in the ITA Central Regional held at Maize South High School in Maize. The tournament is hosted by KWU, and was originally scheduled to be played at the new tennis facility in Salina, but it is not yet ready for competition.