Women’s Tennis gets first win of season beating Friends 6-1

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 26, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis got its first win of the season as the Coyotes beat the Friends Falcons 6-1 on Saturday at Riverside Tennis Center.

 

The Coyotes won both doubles flights that were contested as KWU won the doubles point. Michaela Crowe (JR/Overland Park, Kan.) and Kaitlyn Wrye (SO/Olathe, Kan.) beat Hanna Wood and Jazzmyn Williams 6-4; and Kristi Henderson (JR/Acton, Calif.) and Eliza Camp (SO/Winfield, Kan.) beat Jaidyn Schultz and Victoria Oshakuade 6-1. The No. 3 flight was not contested, with KWU picking up a default win.

 

In singles, KWU won four of the five contested flights. Crowe beat Wood 6-1, 6-0; Kira McGrown (FR/Wichita, Kan.) beat Schultz 6-4, 5-7, 11-9; Wrye beat Chalyse Andrews 6-4, 6-4; and Kyra Nolan (FR/Tribune, Kan.) beat Oshakuade 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. Ania Bonner (FR/Midwest City, Okla.) picked up a default win.

 

Friends got its lone point as Williams beat Henderson 2-6, 6-4, 10-3.

 

KWU hosts Bethel on Monday, then travels to Baker on Friday, before hosting Evangel on Saturday. KWU is also scheduled to face Oklahoma Wesleyan Friday, but the match will be a “no contest” due to OKWU not fielding a team this spring.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

