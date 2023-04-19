Women’s Tennis falls to McPherson 5-2

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis came up just short against the McPherson Bulldogs on Tuesday at Salina Tennis Center, dropping the match 5-2 to the Bulldogs.

The Coyotes got wins at No. 5 singles as Kaitlyn Wrye (SO/Olathe, Kan.) beat Maddie Dobson 7-6, 6-2; and Ania Bonner (FR/Midwest City, Okla.) got a default win at No. 6 singles.

KWU got a win in doubles winning the No. 3 flight by default, but McPherson claimed the doubles point as Camila Sanchez and Vanessa Hofer beat Michaela Crowe (JR/Overland Park, Kan.) and Kristi Henderson (JR/Acton, Calif.) 6-2; and Kayla Ortiz and Grace Maxey beat Eliza Camp (SO/Winfield, Kan.) and Wrye 6-0.

McPherson also got wins in the other four singles matches. Sanchez beat Crowe 6-1, 6-1; Maxey beat Henderson 6-3, 6-0; Hofer beat Kira McGrown (FR/Wichita, Kan.) 6-3, 6-0; and Ortiz beat Camp 6-1, 6-4.

KWU wraps up KCAC play on Saturday at Ottawa.