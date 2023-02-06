Women’s Tennis faces top competition at ITA Indoor Nationals

OVERLAND PARK – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis faced three of the top teams in the NAIA as part of the ITA NAIA Women’s Indoor Team Championships at the Overland Park Racquet Club.

Kansas Wesleyan played host to the event that brought seven of the top NAIA teams to play for the ITA Indoor Championships. This was the inaugural year of the ITA Indoor Championships at the NAIA level.

The Coyotes first face No. 1 ranked Georgia Gwinnett College, falling to GGC 4-0.

In doubles, Kristi Henderson (JR/Acton, Calif.) and Kyra Nolan (FR/Tribune, Kan.) lost to Angel Carney and Justine Lespes 6-1, and Eliza Camp (SO/Winfield, Kan.) and Kaitlyn Wrye (SO/Olathe, Kan.) lost to Cassidy Mataia and Tereza Koplova 6-0. The match between Michael Crowe and Kira McGrown (FR/Wichita, Kan.) against Iryna Lysykh and Stephanie Fernandez was unfinished.

GGC won three matches in singles to decide the match, with three matches unfinished.

Lespes beat McGrown 6-0, 6-0; Lysykh beat Nolan 6-0, 6-0; and Fernandez beat Wrye 6-0, 6-0 in the completed matches.

On Saturday, KWU faced No. 10 ranked Indiana Wesleyan.

IWU won all three doubles matches to claim the doubles point. Breann Burger and Melanie Dyeksler beat Crowe and McGrown 6-0; Emily Connelly and Sofia Loren Munoz beat Henderson and Nolan 6-0; and Ellie Snider and Maria Way beat Camp and Wrye 6-0.

In singles, IWU won three matches with three others unfinished. Berger beat McGrown 6-0, 6-0; Snider beat Camp 6-0, 6-0; and Connelly beat Wrye 6-0, 6-1.

On Sunday, KWU faced No. 11 ranked Lindsey Wilson, falling to the Blue Raiders 4-0.

In doubles, LWC claimed two matches to win the point as Darija Mladenovic and Heyka Rodriguez beat Crowe and McGrown 6-0; and Anastasia Ivanchenko and Parisa Rachdanone beat Ania Bonner (FR/Midwest City, Okla.) and Henderson 6-0.

In singles, LWC claimed three flights to secure the match win.

Salome Sposetti beat Henderson 6-0, 6-0; Rachdanone beat Nolan 6-0, 6-0, and Ivanchenko beat Camp 6-0, 6-0.

KWU will return to action on March 1, in a scrimmage with Pratt CC. KWU will play at the new Salina Tennis Center on March 11 in the home opener, against Concordia (Neb.) and Doane, starting at 11 a.m.