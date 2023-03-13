Women’s Tennis drops match to Concordia

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis played its first match at the new Salina Tennis Center on Sunday against Concordia University, dropping a 7-0 decision to the visiting Bulldogs.

Concordia picked up wins in all three doubles matches to secure the doubles point. Mariana Molano and Tessa Blough beat Michaela Crowe (JR/Overland Park, Kan.) and Kristi Henderson (JR/Acton, Calif.) 6-2; Ella Dean and Gabrielle Heiser beat Kira McGrown (FR/Wichita, Kan.) and Kyra Nolan (FR/Tribune, Kan.) 6-2; and Brooke Hosick and Kylie Fruedenburg beat Eliza Camp (SO/Winfield, Kan.) and Kaitlyn Wrye (SO/Olathe, Kan.) 7-5.

In singles, Concordia won all six flights.

Molano beat Crowe 6-2, 6-4; Blough beat Henderson 3-6, 6-4, 10-8; Tara Ferrel beat McGrown 6-4, 6-0; Dean beat Nolan 6-1, 6-1; Hosick beat Camp 6-2, 3-6, 10-5; and Heiser beat Wrye 6-3, 6-3.

Up next for the Coyotes is the KCAC opener against McPherson College, scheduled for 3 p.m. at Salina Tennis Center.