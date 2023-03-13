Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 21 °

Women’s Tennis drops match to Concordia

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 13, 2023

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis played its first match at the new Salina Tennis Center on Sunday against Concordia University, dropping a 7-0 decision to the visiting Bulldogs.

 

Concordia picked up wins in all three doubles matches to secure the doubles point. Mariana Molano and Tessa Blough beat Michaela Crowe (JR/Overland Park, Kan.) and Kristi Henderson (JR/Acton, Calif.) 6-2; Ella Dean and Gabrielle Heiser beat Kira McGrown (FR/Wichita, Kan.) and Kyra Nolan (FR/Tribune, Kan.) 6-2; and Brooke Hosick and Kylie Fruedenburg beat Eliza Camp (SO/Winfield, Kan.) and Kaitlyn Wrye (SO/Olathe, Kan.) 7-5.

 

In singles, Concordia won all six flights.

 

Molano beat Crowe 6-2, 6-4; Blough beat Henderson 3-6, 6-4, 10-8; Tara Ferrel beat McGrown 6-4, 6-0; Dean beat Nolan 6-1, 6-1; Hosick beat Camp 6-2, 3-6, 10-5; and Heiser beat Wrye 6-3, 6-3.

 

Up next for the Coyotes is the KCAC opener against McPherson College, scheduled for 3 p.m. at Salina Tennis Center.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Baseball completes sweep of Tabor i...

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes would complete the sweep of the Bluejays, in a key Kansas Conference bat...

March 13, 2023 Comments

Women’s Tennis drops match to...

Sports News

March 13, 2023

AVCTL-I Girls Honorees Announced

Sports News

March 13, 2023

AVCTL-II Honorees Announced

Sports News

March 13, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Charged with Obstruct...
March 13, 2023Comments
Train Derails in McPherso...
March 13, 2023Comments
State Agency Controls Kan...
March 13, 2023Comments
Menards Hosting Food Driv...
March 12, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra