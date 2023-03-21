Salina, KS

Women’s Tennis drops conference opener to Sterling

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 21, 2023

STERLING, Kan. – After having last week’s conference opening matches postponed due to weather, the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis team finally opened conference play with a match against the Sterling Warriors on Monday.

 

Sterling would come away with the 4-3 win in the match.

 

The Coyotes would win the doubles point as KWU won two of the three matches in doubles. Michaela Crowe (JR/Overland Park, Kan.) and Kaitlyn Wrye (SO/Olathe, Kan.) beat Ana Alvarez and Camila Castro 7-5 at No. 1, and Kira McGrown (FR/Wichita, Kan.) and Ania Bonner (FR/Midwest City, Okla.) got a 6-1 win at No. 3 over Brooklyn Kuhn and Kaylie Fenwick. Rachel Carlson and Aubrey Anderson beat Eliza Camp (SO/Winfield, Kan.) and Kyra Nolan (FR/Tribune, Kan.) at No. 2 6-0 for Sterling.

 

Wesleyan would only win two of the singles matches as Crowe beat Carlson in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 10-8; and Bonner beat Fenwick 6-1, 6-2.

 

Sterling would win the other four singles flights to take the match. Alvarez beat McGrown 6-1, 6-0; Castro beat Camp 6-4, 6-1; Kuhn beat Nolan 6-1, 6-1;  and Anderson beat Wrye 6-4, 6-2.

 

The Coyotes will be back in action on Saturday in search of their first win of the season taking on  Friends University at 10 a.m. in Wichita.

