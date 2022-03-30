Women’s Tennis beats Friends 5-2

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis got a 5-2 win over the Friends Falcons on Tuesday at Riverside Tennis Center.

The Coyotes would win the doubles point taking two of the three matches. Karley Benson (SR/Salina, Kan.) and Zofia Selwesiuk (SR/Wroclaw, Poland) beat Nikolett Krivek and Ariel Williams 6-3; and Michaela Crowe (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) and Eliza Camp (FR/Winfield, Kan.) beat Sydney McGrown and Jazzmyn Williams 6-4 at No. 2. Hanna Wood and Chalyse Andrews beat Avery Soto (FR/Pueblo, Colo.) and Kaitlyn Wrye (FR/Olathe, Kan.) 6-2.

In singles, KWU would get four wins in the six flights. Selwesiuk beat Jazzmyn Williams 6-7, 7-5, 10-5 at No. 1. Crowe moved up to No. 2 and beat Krivek 6-2, 6-1. Benson beat Ariel Williams 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. Soto beat Wood 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. McGrown beat Camp 6-2, 7-5 at No. 4, and Andrews beat Wrye 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 at No. 6.

KWU is at Tabor on Saturday in Hillsboro.