Women’s Soccer wins eighth straight, blanking Sterling 2-0

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer made it eight wins in a row on Wednesday night as the Coyotes came away with a 2-0 win over the Sterling College Warriors at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The Coyotes were on the board almost instantly as Maleia Jackson scored a goal just 26 seconds into the match putting Wesleyan up 1-0. Her shot came via an assist from Precious Nwosu .

After that, Sterling settled into a defensive formation, concentrating on keeping more goals off the board for the Coyotes.

Sterling’s defensive stance paid off for the next 71 minutes, despite a barrage of shots by the Coyotes, that just couldn’t find the net.

Finally in the 73rd minute, Wesleyan found another goal. This time it was Talia Walsh putting one in off an assist by Yissel Navarro .

Sterling managed just one shot in each half, both saved by KWU keeper Isabella Galvan .

Wesleyan outshot the Warriors 21-2 in the match, led by five from Grace Conner , and three others had three shots each. Galvan recorded another clean sheet for the Coyotes, facing just the two shots.

The Coyotes saw 24 players play in the match.

KWU returns to action on Saturday, in a huge match between KWU and Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville. The Coyotes and Eagles are the lone remaining unbeaten teams in the KCAC.