Women’s Soccer tripped up by Our Lady of the Lake 2-1

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 2, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team surrendered a pair of late goals to Our Lady of the Lake University in a 2-1 defeat on Friday at the OLLU soccer fields.

 

The Coyotes opened the scoring in the 22nd minute as Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) scored a goal from down the middle of the field to put the Coyotes up.

 

The score would hold until the 75th minute when OLLU got the equalizer by Madison Herrera, heading home a ball off an assist from Haven Ortiz.

 

Six minutes later OLLU netted the go-ahead goal as Dusty Van Huss scored off an assist from Herrera in the 81st minute.

 

Deaver and Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) led the Coyotes with three shots each. Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.) recorded 10 saves in goal for the Coyotes, playing the entire 90 minutes.

 

The Coyotes are back in action on Sunday, taking on Texas A&M – San Antonio.

