Women’s Soccer tops third-seeded Saint Mary Spires 1-0 in KCAC quarterfinals

LEAVENWORTH – Much like the sun coming up every morning, Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer will play in the KCAC Semifinals.



Graciela Lopez’s 85th minute goal was all the Coyotes needed as KWU held on to knock off No. 3 seed Saint Mary 1-0 on Saturday night at Berkel Memorial Stadium in the KCAC quarterfinals.



With the win, the Coyotes move on to next Wednesday’s KCAC Semifinals, where they’ll face No. 2 seed Friends at 7:30 p.m. at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.



It will be Kansas Wesleyan’s 19th consecutive appearance in the KCAC Semifinals.



Lopez scored the goal on a deep shot from the left side that deflected off the outstretched arm of the Saint Mary keeper Marisol Vargas’ arm and into the right side netting of the goal. Lopez got the loose ball and sent the shot into the box finding nylon.



Saint Mary nearly had the equalizer in the 88th minute but hit the cross bar with the shot.



The lone goal was the highlight of the defensive battle that only saw 15 combined shots between the teams. Saint Mary led the shots 9-6. Lopez had three of KWU’s six.