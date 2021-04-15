Salina, KS

Women’s Soccer ties No. 13 Columbia, but Columbia advances in shootout

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 15, 2021

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team did everything that Coach Henrik Sohn asked of the Coyotes, but came up just short in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round on Thursday against No. 13 Columbia.

The Coyotes, severely shorthanded, without four starters and several key reserves, played the Cougars to a 0-0 tie after two overtimes, but Columbia would advance to the Opening Round final winning the penalty kick shootout 3-0.

Alison Blumenthal was exceptional in goal for the Coyotes, stopping everything that came at her, stopping two early shots by Columbia in the 10th and 11th minutes.

Blumenthal did her part to keep Columbia off the board in the second half and both overtimes as well, stopping four more on frame shots by the Cougars.

Wesleyan nearly took a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute, but a Columbia defender was able to knock away Kaylen Dawson (FR/Spring Hill, Kan.)’s shot before it could get across the line on an open goal.

Both teams had a chance in the first overtime but could not convert.

Blumenthal notched two more saves in the second overtime, both brilliant stops to keep the match scoreless and send the match into penalties.

Columbia missed the first of its penalties but converted the next three to advance to Saturday’s Opening Round final against Keiser. Keiser automatically advanced due to COVID issues with its opponent Concordia (Neb.).

The Coyotes conclude their season at 14-5-1.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

