Women’s Soccer stays unbeaten in KCAC with 2-1 win over Tabor

HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer remained unbeaten in the KCAC as the Coyotes got a 2-1 win over the Tabor College Bluejays on Wednesday at Joel Wiens Stadium.

KWU has now won five straight KCAC matches heading into Saturday’s contest with Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

The Coyotes were on the board early as Emma Gervy found the back of the net off a pass from Valeria Hernandez . Hernandez threaded the needle down the seam to Gervy, who shot and scored.

The 1-0 difference would carry over to the half.

KWU added its second goal in the 57th minute as Grace Conner continued her hot streak, scoring it to put the Coyotes up 2-0.

Tabor eluded the shutout, scoring a goal by April Ochoa from 35 yards out to make it 2-1 in the 60th minute.

Conner led the Coyotes with four shots. Isabella Galvan had three saves.

KWU heads to Leavenworth to take on Saint Mary on Saturday.