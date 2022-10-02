Salina, KS

Women’s Soccer stays unbeaten in KCAC play with 2-0 win over York

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 2, 2022

YORK, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer stayed unbeaten in KCAC play on Saturday as the Coyotes knocked off the York University Panthers 2-0.

 

Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.), who recorded a hat trick on Wednesday against Sterling, scored the first goal for the Coyotes in the ninth minute. After Deaver’s initial shot from just inside the penalty area pinballed off several players in the box, it came back to Deaver to shoot again and careen one off the far post and into the back of the net for the goal.

 

Wesleyan’s second goal came in the 66th minute from Tyler Goodwin (SR/Covina, Calif.). A bad clearance by a York player in the box went right to Goodwin, who gathered the ball and fired top shelf, just under the crossbar for the goal to put the Coyotes up 2-0.

 

KWU outshot York 13-2 in the match. Deaver had four of Wesleyan’s shots. Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.) got the shutout in goal for the Coyotes.

 

The Coyotes return home to JRI Stadium for the next two matches, against Saint Mary on Wednesday, and Avila on Saturday.

