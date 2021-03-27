Women’s Soccer routs Sterling 5-0 to close regular season, Morales with a hat trick

STERLING – Marissa Morales (SR/La Puente, Calif.) had a hat trick to help lead the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team to a 5-0 win over Sterling in the regular season finale for the Coyotes on Friday afternoon at the Sterling College Soccer Pitch.

The victory secures the No. 2 seed in the KCAC for the Coyotes heading into the KCAC Tournament which begins next Saturday with a quarterfinal match at the Graves Family Sports Complex. The opponent yet to be determined, will be either York, Tabor or Bethany.

Morales had an assist on the first goal of the match as the Coyotes wasted no time getting the scoring going. After a corner by Yarellie Galindo (JR/Lynwood, Calif.), the Coyotes found themselves with possession in the box, and Crystal Marquez (JR/Lynwood, Calif.) found Morales, who found Krysta Catone (SR/Chino Hills, Calif.) for the top shelf finish to put the Coyotes on the board in the second minute.

Morales netted the next three for the Coyotes, in the fifth and 23rd minutes in the first half, and then an 81st minute goal to make it 4-0.

Wesleyan had 20 first half shots, 10 of them on frame, and three of those finding their home in the back of the net. Wesleyan’s shot barrage didn’t stop there, as the Coyotes added 13 more in the second half.

KWU’s final goal came just seconds before full time was called as Kayla Deaver (JR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) took a shot that hit the crossbar and bounced down. Initially the officials did not signal goal, but after a brief discussion the score was awarded saying the ball completely got across the line.

Deaver finished the day leading the Coyotes with 11 shots, the most in a match by a player since 2016, while Morales added six, Catone five and Mariah Sigala (JR/South El Monte, Calif.) had four.

KWU outshot Sterling 33-4.

Daisy Bingham (JR/Huntington Beach, Calif.) and Allison Blumenthal (FR/Temecula, Calif.) split the match in goal. Blumenthal had two second half saves.