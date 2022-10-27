Women’s Soccer routs McPherson 6-0

McPHERSON – Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) recorded a hat trick, Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.) scored twice and Lissette Garcia (SR/Bakersfield, Calif.) netted a goal as the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes cruised to a 6-0 win over the McPherson Bulldogs on Wednesday night at McPherson Stadium.

The win keeps Wesleyan unbeaten at 10-0-1 in the Kansas Conference, and 10-5-1 overall. Wesleyan is assured of no less than a second place finish in the KCAC standings dependant on how the Coyotes finish the regular season on Saturday against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

The victory also keeps the Coyotes undefeated against McPherson in the all-time series between the teams. KWU has a 29-0-4 all-time record against the Bulldogs.

Kayla Deaver scored the first goal in the 18th minute, off a pass from Crystal Marquez (SR/Lynwood, Calif.). It was the only goal of the first half for either team.

The Coyotes then exploded for five second half goals.

Deaver netted her second in the 51st minute off a pass by Maleia Jackson.

Twelve minutes later it was Jackson’s turn to find the net. Her first goal in the 63rd minute was assisted by Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.), and 27 seconds later, Jackson scored again, this time on an assist by Tyler Goodwin (SR/Covina, Calif.) to make it 4-0.

Garcia scored an unassisted goal in the 80th minute, and barely a minute later Deaver completed the hat trick scoring Wesleyan’s sixth goal of the night off a pass from Leoni Enzmuller.

Deaver’s three goals give her 25 for the season, one away from tying the KWU single season record of 26.

KWU dominated the match, outshooting McPherson 14-4 led by six shots from Deaver.

The Coyotes will wrap up the regular season on Saturday hosting No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan in a 5 p.m. kickoff at JRI Stadium.